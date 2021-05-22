Watford poke fun at Bournemouth with social media message after dramatic play-off clash

Watford have seemingly enjoyed Bournemouth’s failure to join them in the Premier League, after the Cherries were beaten by Brentford this afternoon.

Despite taking a one-goal lead to the capital, Jonathan Woodgate’s side were beaten 3-1 on the day in what was a dramatic game, with Chris Mepham sent off in a fiery contest.

It means another year in the Championship for the south coast side, and Watford decided to take to Twitter after the full-time whistle by sharing a a picture of a laughing emoji.

That was in reference to Jefferson Lerma, with the Bournemouth midfielder sending the same tweet after the two sides had met in a controversial encounter back in February.

The Cherries were the winners that day, edging the game 1-0. However, the fixture will be remembered for the brawl at the end of the game that resulted in two red cards and had virtually all players from both sides involved.

The incident was prompted by Lerma, and it wasn’t forgotten by the Watford supporters who were not happy with his conduct.

The verdict

It was a highly-charged game between Bournemouth and Watford earlier this year and it appears that Watford haven’t forgotten about it!

In fairness, you can’t blame them for this. They’ve waited until the end of the season and have had the last laugh, as they will be playing Premier League football next season.

As for Lerma and Bournemouth, they will be gutted at how the season has ended, and it will be interesting to see if the Colombian remains at the Vitality Stadium with the transfer window nearly upon us.

