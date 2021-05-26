Watford poised to win transfer race for EFL talent ahead of Wolves & West Brom

Watford have agreed a deal to sign Grimsby Town youngster Mattie Pollock, with the centre-back set to sign a long-term contract at Vicarage Road.

#WatfordFC transfer latest Understand Grimsby CB Mattie Pollock (19yrs) has agreed deal to join. Contract: 5 yrs. Initial fee in region of £100k (plus add-ons). Possible loan next season. Son of former #Boro #MCFC #CPFC midfielder Jamie. @TheAthleticUK — Adam Leventhal (@AdamLeventhal) May 26, 2021

The 19-year-old, who is the son of former Manchester City midfielder Jamie, is highly-rated after breaking through for the League Two side in the past few years.

So, it has been apparent for some time that they would face a battle to keep hold of the defender, with reports in January claiming that Wolves, West Brom and Fulham were keeping tabs on the teenager.

A deal didn’t materialise then, but Pollock is on the verge of getting his move away, with The Athletic reporter Adam Leventhal revealing that the Hornets have agreed a deal with the Mariners in the region of £100,000 for the youngster.

“Understand Grimsby CB Mattie Pollock (19yrs) has agreed deal to join. Contract: 5 yrs. Initial fee in region of £100k (plus add-ons). Possible loan next season.”

Pollock featured in 25 games, scoring three goals, as Grimsby endured a disastrous campaign that will see them play in the National League next season.

The verdict

This seems like a smart bit of business from Watford, because it’s clear that Pollock is very talented and he could go on to become a good player in the future.

Of course, the fans will be excited about some high-profile additions following promotion, but it’s good to see that they still have an eye on the youth.

For Pollock, it’s a great move and his focus now will be on getting a loan switch next season to continue his development in the Football League.

