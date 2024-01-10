Now past the halfway stage of the 2023-24 Championship season, Watford are one of a number of teams that are firmly in play-off contention going into the final 20 matches.

Hornets owner Gino Pozzo made a customary managerial change over the summer, with Valerien Ismael coming in to replace short-term appointment Chris Wilder not long after last season ended, and even though early season form in the first few months was wobbly, the Frenchman was handed an extension instead of being sacked.

It looks like Pozzo sees Ismael as the long-term man in the dugout at Vicarage Road, but this is a new-look and less expensive Watford side thanks to the sales of Joao Pedro and Ismaila Sarr over the summer, but with just three defeats in their last 16 league matches, the Hertfordshire outfit are looking pretty good to challenge for the top six.

There is still plenty of top flight experience in Ismael's squad, but the budget is tighter than it used to be - that is why it is no surprise that the club's links to Udinese in Italy are set to be utilised once more in terms of a potential incoming.

Teenage Udinese defender on Watford transfer radar

According to Adam Leventhal of The Athletic, Watford are looking into striking a loan deal with Udinese for their teenage centre-back Antonio Tikvic.

The 19-year-old, who has been capped for Croatia at three different youth levels signed for the Serie A outfit in September from German giants Bayern Munich, where he spent a year in their second team after joining from lower league outfit Türkgücü München.

The 6 ft 4 in centre-half played 14 times in the Regionalliga Bayern - the fourth tier of German football - last season, but he was snapped up by Udinese a few months ago.

He has played just the once in the Italian Cup so far for Udinese's first-team and he has been a regular on the bench in Serie A, but teenage defender Tikvic could now be heading to Vicarage Road in what would be yet another deal between the two clubs, with the Italians being owned by Gino Pozzo's father Giampaolo.

Tikvic unlikely to be regular starter at Watford thanks to experienced competition

The need to add a body in Watford's defence - especially if Mattie Pollock is going out on loan - is definitely there, but is the unproven Tikvic going to get ahead of the players already available to Ismael?

Wesley Hoedt has been pretty reliable for the most part whilst Ryan Porteous and Francisco Sierralta have provided a decent enough partner - competition though is always a good thing.

Even though Tikvic has barely any senior minutes to his name, he clearly has potential and he offers more balance at the back as a left-footer, just like Hoedt is.

It cannot be expected that Tikvic plays week in, week out in the Championship, but he will certainly bring some more height, youthfulness and agility if he is signed.