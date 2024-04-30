Watford midfielder Yaser Asprilla could be set to leave Vicarage Road this summer with the news that his agent is negotiating with a number of clubs ahead of a potential transfer.

Colombian journalist Pipe Sierra reported that the 20-year-old's agent - Jonathan Herrera - is negotiating with teams from England, Spain, and Italy, and that it will be difficult for the Hornets to keep hold of the South American this summer.

It was also claimed that an Arabian club had sent a letter of interest to make a 'multi-million dollar offer' to sign the player, and with this in mind you'd have thought that Asprilla would depart Watford this summer.

The 20-year-old has been very impressive this season, and with the Hornets failing to win Premier League promotion, the time could be right to cash in on the player.

Transfer interest in Watford's Yaser Asprilla emerges

This isn't the first time that the Colombian has been linked with a move away from Vicarage Road, and The Sun reported in February that Spanish giants Barcelona were keen on a move for the youngster - showing just how well thought of he is.

Premier League side Everton also made a very late move for the midfielder in the most recent January transfer window, but were unable to get a deal over the line as Watford were unsatisfied with their offer.

This shows that the Hornets will only sell Asprilla for the right price, and Watford could be in a big financial windfall this summer if they accept a bid for the player.

It remains to be seen which clubs Asprilla's agent is negotiating with, but given there's interest from England, Spain, Italy and the Middle East, Watford could be hoping for a bidding war so that they're able to maximise profits from any sale.

Most Watford supporters will be resigned to the fact that Asprilla will depart the club in the coming months, and for them, it's about receiving a good fee for the player which could subsequently be reinvested into the playing squad to help them move up the table.

Asprilla's contract at Vicarage Road doesn't expire until the summer of 2026, so Watford are set to have some sort of bargaining power when it comes to holding out for a decent fee in the summer.

Yaser Asprilla has been impressive for Watford this season

Colombian international Asprilla has made 46 appearances for the Hornets this season, and has scored six times, registering seven assists.

This is an impressive return for someone so young, and the 20-year-old has shown his versatility, playing in a range of positions for the club this season.

Yaser Asprilla's 2023/24 Championship season - Fotmob Appearances 43 Minutes played 2,646 Goals 6 Assists 6 Pass accuracy 77.7.% Long ball accuracy 64.5% Chances created 69 Dribble success 58.2% Touches in opposition box 102 Cross accuracy 33.7%

Asprilla has also impressed on the international stage, and he's scored twice in just four appearances for the Colombian senior side, and he looks set to become a future star for the South American side in the years to come.

It's proved very smart business by Watford after signing him from Colombian side Envigado during the 2021/22 season, and the club's scouts should be commended for finding a hidden gem.

Not only has he impressed for the club, but he looks set to make the club a lot of money - good business all round by Watford.