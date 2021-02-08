Watford poised to complete deal for 29-y/o free agent

Watford are set to complete the signing of Achraf Lazaar on a free transfer, with the left-back poised to sign an initial short-term deal until the end of the season.

Confirmed. #Lazaar is going to train with #Watford for a few day and next step will be a 6 months contract with option for another season with #WFC #Hornets @tvdellosport — Gianluigi Longari (@Glongari) February 8, 2021

It’s no secret that the Hornets have been looking for cover in that position, as Jeremie Ngakia has had to fill in when Adam Masina hasn’t been available at times.

However, a deal couldn’t get done for targets in the January window, but they appear to have made a breakthrough in their pursuit of Lazaar.

That’s after Italian reporter Gianluigi Longari revealed the 29-year-old has been training with the Championship outfit ahead of signing a deal that will run for the remainder of the campaign. He also explained that the club have the option of extending the contract by another year if they want.

The 11-time capped Moroccan international is allowed to join on a free after he mutually agreed to terminate his contract with Newcastle last week, meaning he is a free agent.

Lazaar had a pretty disastrous spell in the north-east, making just four league appearances in around four-and-a-half years, although he has been out on loan to Benevento, Sheffield Wednesday and Cosenza in the past.

The verdict

This seems like a sensible, low-risk move for Watford that will give them much-needed depth at left-back.

Despite his struggles on Tyneside, Lazaar has decent pedigree, having played for his country, and made over 50 Serie A appearances in his career.

So, it could be a decent addition for Watford, and the player would then need to prove himself in the coming months to warrant a longer contract.

