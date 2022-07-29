Watford plotting transfer swoop for Manchester United player

Watford are in talks with Manchester United as they look to sign Ethan Laird on a season-long loan.

The 20-year-old spent the previous campaign in the Championship, initially on loan with Swansea before spending the second part of the season with Bournemouth as they won promotion, although Laird only featured six times for the Cherries.

Even though the highly-rated right-back has impressed on tour with the Red Devils’ first-team this summer, the reality is that with Diogo Dalot and Aaron Wan-Bissaka still at the club, Laird is going to struggle to get minutes this season.

Therefore, the best next step for his development could be another temporary spell away, and The Athletic have confirmed that discussions have taken place between the Hornets and United over a potential deal for the youngster.

However, the update does state that Watford are considering several options as they look to bring in a homegrown wing-back down the right flank as Rob Edwards looks to strengthen his squad.

The former Forest Green Rovers chief will take charge of his first competitive Watford game against Sheffield United on Monday night.

The verdict

This would be an exciting signing for Watford as Laird has all the attributes you need to be a top wing-back in the Championship, with his pace and dribbling ability two of his best qualities.

So, this would be a smart addition if they could get it done, whilst the fact he has proven himself at this level means there are few doubts about this move.

It’s clearly an area of the pitch that Edwards wants to strengthen and it will be interesting to see what happens in the coming days and weeks.

