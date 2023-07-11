Watford are interested in signing Aris’ Luis Palma, who has been watched by Manchester United and Rangers in the past.

Who is Luis Palma?

The Honduras international is not a name that many fans in English football will know, as he started his career in his home country before moving to the Greek outfit in January 2022.

And, it’s a transfer that has worked out very well for Palma, with the winger having had a successful 18 months with Aris, which includes a standout previous campaign, where he scored 11 league goals as the side finished 5th in the table.

Such form has caught the eye of clubs across the continent, with reports claiming Rangers and Anderlecht have been keen on the player, with the latter having an offer rejected by Aris. Plus, it was even stated that Man United had sent scouts to watch the 23-year-old.

However, Watford are now pushing to sign Palma, as the Daily Mail has revealed that they are preparing a loan offer that would lead to an obligation down the line.

“Rangers held initial talks, but a deal failed to materialise and Watford have now stepped in. They are looking to pay an initial £850,000 loan fee with the deal becoming permanent for £4.5m next year.”

It remains to be seen whether the offer is accepted, although it has been claimed in the past that Aris were looking for £4.5m for the player, who still has three years left to run on his contract.

Will Luis Palma improve Watford?

Bringing in attacking reinforcements was always going to be a priority for Valerien Ismael this summer, as they have already lost the influential Joao Pedro, who joined Brighton in a mega-money deal this summer.

That sale has also freed up funds, and you would expect Ismaila Sarr to move on this summer as well, which will bring in more money and see him create space on the wage bill.

So, attackers are needed, and Palma is someone who is capable of playing in different attacking positions, and he is a direct, quick player who has shown that he has good goalscoring instincts. When you see the calibre of clubs who have been keeping tabs on Palma, you’d have to say it would be a real coup for Watford to get him to Vicarage Road.

Furthermore, the price mentioned isn’t a significant one, so he should be affordable for the Hornets.

Watford summer transfer plans

It was always going to be a hectic period for Watford, as Ismael looks to bring in his own players to suit his specific demands, and it’s clear they need more in the final third.

So, the prospect of bringing in Palma is one that is sure to excite the supporters. He is a relatively young player, who has shown his talent in Europe, and there is a feeling that he has the ability to get even better in the years to come.

Obviously, a lot more is needed ahead of the opener against Queens Park Rangers on August 5, and it will be interesting to see what the XI looks like that day.