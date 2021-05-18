Watford plotting summer transfer swoop for attacker from European giants

Watford are interested in AC Milan winger Jens Petter Hauge, and the Norwegian international will be allowed to leave for the right price in the summer.

The Hornets are planning for life back in the Premier League and boss Xisco Munoz will be expecting new recruits to strengthen his squad.

And, according to Italian journalist Daniele Longo, as shared by Sempre Milan, Hauge is a name that is appearing on the radar of the newly-promoted side.

He claims that the Italian giants are aware of the interest from Watford, and they will be willing to sanction a sale if a suitable offer is lodged.

Should the 21-year-old arrive at Vicarage Road, he would join a familiar face in Philip Zinckernagel, as the duo starred for Bodø/Glimt after they dominated Norwegian football in recent years.

It’s not clear what sort of fee would be required to bring Hauge in from the San Siro, but AC Milan did pay €5m for the player last year, so they would expect a decent profit given his potential.

Hauge has scored five goals in 24 games for his current side.

The verdict

This would be a very exciting signing for Watford as Hauge is extremely highly-rated in his home country and he has done well for Milan when he’s played, but the issue is the players ahead of him at the club.

Bringing in a creative wide player will be a target for Watford, and Hauge could potentially do well down the left flank for the Hornets.

So, it will be interesting to see how this one develops, but it would be a good bit of business if Watford can finalise this deal.

