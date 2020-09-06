Watford plotting move for experienced free agent

Watford are in talks with Sam Hutchinson as they consider signing the free agent.

The 31-year-old, who is predominantly a defensive midfielder but can also play at centre-back or full-back, is available on a free after leaving Sheffield Wednesday in the summer.

He enjoyed a good time at Hillsborough on the whole, starring as Carlos Carvalhal’s side recorded back-to-back play-off finishes a few years ago, although he has suffered with injuries throughout his career.

However, it became apparent last season that Hutchinson wouldn’t be involved under Garry Monk and his exit was no surprise, with his last Owls appearance coming in the FA Cup back in January.

And, according to the Daily Mail, the player could be set for another Championship club as they revealed that the Hornets are in negotiations with the former Chelsea youngster.

As he is available on a free, there is no deadline for Watford to complete this deal but Vladimir Ivic’s men do begin their season on Friday when they welcome Middlesbrough to Vicarage Road.

The verdict

If Hutchinson stays fit he will still have a lot to offer at this level and he could turn out to be a shrewd signing on a free.

The obvious concern is his injury record and at 31 he may not be the player he once was.

But, on a free it’s pretty low-risk move for someone who is versatile, competitive and would add a lot of steel and determination to the group ahead of what will be a tough campaign.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.