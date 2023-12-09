Highlights Rhys Healey, a summer signing, has played very little part in Watford's success so far, making only 4 appearances from the bench.

It has been a steady start to life at Watford for boss Valerien Ismael.

Despite some initial struggles to get results, unlike previous head coaches, the Hornets backed their boss, and it has so far paid off.

Indeed, following their 2-1 away victory at Hull City last weekend, the Hornets have now lost just one of their last nine matches, with five wins, and three draws in the other eight.

That fine form has seen the club begin the climb the league table, with the Hornets sitting 10th in the Championship ahead of their clash with Southampton on Saturday afternoon.

Championship Table (Week Commencing December 4th) Team P GD Pts 9 Sunderland 19 7 27 10 Watford 19 5 27 11 Cardiff City 19 4 27 12 Middlesbrough 19 2 27 13 Norwich City 19 -2 26 14 Coventry City 20 3 25 15 Bristol City 19 -1 25 16 Birmingham City 20 -6 23

They are just three points behind the play-offs at this stage, too.

Rhys Healey out in the cold

Unfortunately, though, summer signing Rhys Healey is someone who has played very little part in this relative success so far.

The 29-year-old joined the Hornets on a free transfer in the summer, but has found opportunities incredibly hard to come by under Valerien Ismael.

For example, Healey has appeared just four times in the Championship so far, all of which have come from the bench.

The longest of these was a 25-minute cameo, but the other three combined totalled just 15 minutes worth of action.

There could be further bad news for Healey on the horizon, too.

Watford linked with ex-Rangers star Alfredo Morelos

That is if recent reports linking Watford to a potential transfer target ahead of the January transfer window are true.

Indeed, according to TEAMtalk, the Hornets held an interest in the forward in the summer and could be a side that reignite their interest in the January window.

Morelos is currently playing for Brazilian side Santos, but, was recently relegated from the Brazilian top flight, paving the way for a potential departure.

Could Rhys Healey leave Watford?

Hypothetically, if Watford were to sign Alfredo Morelos, it would surely be terrible news for Healey.

With Vakoun Bayo and Mileta Rajovic already ahead of him in the pecking order at Vicarage Road, Morelos' arrival would see him become fourth choice striker.

Potentially even worse, it could signal the end of Healey's time in Hertfordshire.

When the English forward put pen to paper and signed for the Hornets, he only signed a short-term deal.

This expires in 2025, and with him featuring so little so far, it really wouldn't be a huge surprise to see him leave the club if further striking options arrived.

Indeed, Morelos' arrival would either push Healey further down the pecking order and limit his opportunities further, or, perhaps worse, signal the end of his time at Vicarage Road.

Either way, the Colombian's arrival would be bad news for the 29-year-old, who really could do without Morelos signing for the Hornets.