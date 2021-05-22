Watford plot potential exit for attacking trio as bargain deal for Middlesbrough man looms

Watford could look to offload Andre Gray, Stipe Perica and Isaac Success if a move for Ashley Fletcher goes through, according to The Athletic.

Reports from Football Insider revealed that the Hornets were closing in on a deal for the Middlesbrough striker as they look to bolster their attacking options ahead of the new season.

Fletcher is available on a free transfer with the 25-year-old nearing the end of his contract at the Riverside Stadium – a place where he’s played his football for the last four years.

The signing of the Middlesbrough man will mean that Xisco Munoz has a wealth of attacking options at his disposal, including Troy Deeney, Joao Pedro, Andre Gray, Stipe Perica and potentially potentially Cucho Hernandez.

However Adam Leventhal at The Athletic has suggested that Gray and Perica could move down the pecking order and move on as a result, while Success may be lined up for a potential loan move.

Andre Gray started just 14 games for Watford this term, scoring five goals in the process, while Isaac Success and Stipe Perica started just three and two games respectively for the Hornets.

The verdict

The arrival of Ashley Fletcher is bound to ruffle some feathers at Watford.

With so many attacking options in their ranks it means that at least two players are likely to be seen as surplus to requirements going into the new campaign.

It’s hard to predict who those players could be – as after all, it’s tricky to compare how the current attackers compare with Fletcher after a hit-and-miss time with Middlesbrough.

But given that the 25-year-old is available on a free transfer it could be the ideal time to offload someone in order to cut costs.