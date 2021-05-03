Watford plot move for popular Serie A star, ‘huge chance’ of securing bargain move

Watford have opened talks over a summer move for Ashley Young, according to renowned journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Hornets are gearing up for an exciting summer as they club prepare for life back in the Premier League after securing automatic promotion from the Championship.

Signing players with experience will be key in Xisco Munoz’s hopes of suffering an immediate return to the second tier, but this link would certainly help with that.

Ashley Young is no stranger at Vicarage Road after coming through the youth set-up at the club before establishing himself as a key player for the Hornets before securing a big-money move to Aston Villa in 2007.

Since then the versatile star has enjoyed a wonderful career with four years at Villa followed by nine years at Manchester United.

Now 35, Young is currently playing for Italian side Inter Milan where he has just helped the club to secure the Serie A title under Antonio Conte, but with no new deal yet agreed, Romano has suggested that there could be ‘a huge chance’ of him heading back to Vicarage Road.

Watford have opened talks to bring Ashley Young back at Vicarage as a free agent. If Inter won’t offer him a new contract at the end of the season, there will be “huge chances” for Young to come back at Watford. 🟡⚫️ #WatfordFC #Inter — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 2, 2021

Taking to Twitter, Romano said:

The verdict

What a signing this would be.

While Ashley Young is 35 there’s no doubt that he’s still a quality player who has a huge amount to offer a club like Watford.

A deal may not be cheap but if the Hornets can get it done then it would be a major boost for the season ahead.