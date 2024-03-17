Highlights Watford's season has taken a downturn, with potential summer exits looming for key players like Bachmann and Louza.

Bachmann, once a star player, has fallen out of favor and could be sold to generate cash for the club.

Asprilla, a young talent at Watford, has attracted interest from top clubs but a big money move remains uncertain.

Since the turn of the year, life in the Championship has been tough for Watford.

At the turn of the year, the Hornets were on the brink of the play-offs and looked as though they could mount a challenge for a top-six spot.

However, less than three months later, the club are now nervously looking over their shoulders as the season draws to a close.

Watford's seven-point gap over the bottom three may well save them from the drop, but it looks set to be a tough summer at Vicarage Road.

Funds have been tight in recent transfer windows, and after sales of star players Joao Pedro and Ismaila Sarr last summer, further exits are likely to be on the cards at the end of the campaign.

Watford do not have many assets left at this stage, though, although the three names below could potentially generate the club some cash.

Daniel Bachmann

The first player that springs to mind when it comes to a potential summer exit at Watford is goalkeeper Daniel Bachmann.

Though handed a new five-year deal and the captaincy under Valerien Ismael, things soon went downhill for the Austrian in 2023/24, losing his place in the side to Ben Hamer.

In Valerien Ismael's last two matches, he put Bachmann back in, only for the goalkeeper to be involved in a major defensive mix-up with Ryan Andrews against Swansea City, and give away a penalty against Coventry City.

Bachmann is still a decent goalkeeper, but his future clearly lies elsewhere, with his time at Vicarage Road feeling as though it has come to its natural end.

As such, Watford will be hoping to cash in on him this summer, surely.

If the club can get any sort of seven-figure fee for him, it would be a win.

Bachmann was previously linked with a £4 million move to Manchester United.

Imran Louza

Another player who could potentially supply Watford with some much-needed funds this summer is midfielder Imran Louza.

Like Bachmann, Louza lost his place in the Watford side under Valerien Ismael, but the truth is, he had been underperforming at Vicarage Road for quite some time.

Imran Louza's career so far, according to Transfermarkt Season Club Matches Goals Assists 2017 - 2019 FC Nantes 'B' 20 6 0 2019 - 2021 FC Nantes 66 12 6 2021 - present Watford 60 6 7 2024 FC Lorient 5 1 2 Stats correct as of 13/03/24

Question marks remain over whether he can cut it in the Championship. Therefore, even despite Ismael's exit, Watford may look to move him on this summer.

On loan at Lorient in Ligue 1, Louza is firmly in the shop window at present, and the Hornets will be hoping to recoup some of the £10 million they paid for the Moroccan just three years ago.

Yaser Asprilla

On to a player that the Hornets may be more reluctant to sell this summer now and it's young Watford star Yaser Asprilla.

The 19-year-old has developed well this season, and although he still has plenty to improve on, has produced some real moments of magic this campaign.

His talent is undeniable, and he is undoubtedly the next in line for a big money move at Vicarage Road following the departures of the likes of Joao Pedro, Richarlison and others in recent years.

Spanish giants Barcelona have been credited with an interest already, and we doubt they will be the last club keeping an eye on Asprilla into the summer.

Can they or any other club come up with the sort of fee Watford are looking for, though? Only time will tell.