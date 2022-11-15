Watford player targeted by Spanish club ahead of January transfer window

Watford striker Rey Manaj is a wanted man back in Spain, with ex-Hornets boss Quique Sanchez Flores keen to strike a deal for the 25-year-old for La Liga outfit Getafe, per Fichajes.

Flores had two separate spells in charge of the Hertfordshire club, and now he looks likely to try and take a player away from Vicarage Road that has only been there for a few months.

The Albania international arrived over the summer from Barcelona on a permanent basis having spent last season on loan in Serie A with Spezia, ending his time at the Spanish giants without ever making a senior appearance.

Manaj made six early-season appearances for Watford without being able to find the back of the net, and disaster struck in the final one of those in late August against QPR as he hobbled off with a hamstring injury.

He hasn’t been seen since and it remains to be seen if he fits into Slaven Bilic’s plans once he returns to full fitness in December, but it also may not be long until he is back in Spain.

Getafe will consider making a loan move for Manaj in the January window according to Fichajes, in a bid to bolster their front-line.

The Verdict

Truth be told, Manaj may not be much great loss for Watford.

With Keinan Davis, Vakoun Bayo and Joao Pedro, they are more-than covered for a lone striker system, although perhaps a replacement for the Albanian should he depart would be desired.

In his appearances in the first month of the season, Manaj was pretty ineffective for the most part and wasteful in-front 0f goal.

Despite that though, there’s a clear desire for him in one part of the world, so if Watford can get Getafe to pay his wages, in addition to perhaps an optional future permanent fee, then you’d imagine they would be all ears.