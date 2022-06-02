Watford player speaks out on his Vicarage Road future

Watford defender Christian Kabasele has said that he is hoping to stay at the club following their relegation from the Premier League.

The Belgian defender featured just 16 times in the top flight for the Hornets this campaign as the club finished 19th in the division.

Despite that, the 31-year-old says that he and his family are settled in Hertfordshire, and he therefore hopes to remain at Vicarage Road this summer, even if he admits his future is out of his control.

“I like the club, I like the town and my family is well settled,” Kabasele told the Watford Observer.

“So I’m hoping to stay at the club. But you don’t control everything.

“We didn’t discuss my future here with the club and if tomorrow the club tells me that they don’t want to keep me, this will be football and I will try to find another place to play.”

Kabasele joined the Hornets back in 2016 and has gone on to make 141 appearances for the Hertfordshire club.

When Watford were relegated in 2019/20, the Belgian defender made just 20 Championship appearances as they bounced back to the top-flight.

“I will do what the club decides and we will see because the transfer market is really long.” Kabasele continued on his future.

“In football you’re never 100 per cent sure about where you will play until the transfer market has closed but we will see.”

“I don’t have any issues about staying at the club, if the club wants me to stay. And the same, I don’t have any issues about leaving if the club wants me to leave.

“They will, and we will, decide what is the better solution for everybody.”

It will be interesting to see what the future holds for Christian Kabasele at Watford. The Belgian spoke very well in the Watford Observer interview hyperlinked above in which he also discussed the Hornets’ shortcomings this season.

In recent years the central defender has been reduced to somewhat of a bit part role at the club, but that could all change if Rob Edwards sees something he likes in the 31-year-old.

That said, there could also be a strong argument made that it is time for the Belgian, among many others at the club, to move on this summer.

Watford should be looking towards the future after their relegation, and given how little he has featured in recent seasons, it is difficult to envisage him being a part of it.

It will certainly be interesting to see where the Belgian is come the end of the summer window.