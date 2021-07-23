Watford player secures fresh EFL opportunity ahead of 2021/22

Daniel Phillips has joined Gillingham on a season-long loan, as announced on the club’s website. The Watford youngster is Steve Evans’ eighth addition to the squad as Gills look to back up their impressive 2020/21 tenth placed finish.

Having taken in a lot of U23 football in the last year, Evans was delighted to get this deal over the line amidst competition for Phillips’ signature.

Evans said: “He is a player that I first became aware of when I watched a number of Watford U23 games last season, in which the boy was outstanding.

“I wouldn’t expect many of our supporters to know much about the young man, but they will certainly know about Kalvin Phillips of Leeds United and England, and if they want a comparison from me then there it is.”

The 20-year-old has already represented Trinidad and Tobago three times and will have many positive influencers at Priestfield. Ben Reeves, Kyle Dempsey, Olly Lee and Stuart O’Keefe are all adept central midfielders at League One level, with great styles and experiences for Phillips to learn from.

He also adds a point of difference to that quarter, with his versatility, having played further forward for his country as well as in a deeper more protective midfield role for Watford U23s.

The Verdict

Despite their relatively modest budgets for League One Gillingham finished just seven points off of the play-offs in 2020/21. A brilliant achievement from Evans and his staff, the former Leeds United boss’ touchline antics and brand of football can often take the headlines but there is no doubting his competency as a Football League manager.

This will be a valuable baptism into men’s football for Phillips who with the right role models and exposure on the pitch, should be able to use the loan spell as a platform to showcase his potential.

22 things all Gillingham fans simply must know – But do you?

1 of 22 When were Gillingham formed? 1873 1883 1893 1093