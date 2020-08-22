Watford player reveals how Vladimir Ivic has been in his first week of training

Watford goalkeeper Dan Bachmann has expressed that new boss Vladimir Ivic has been very hands on in his first week of training.

The new manager took his first session on Monday and has seemingly been very much involved in trying to get his ideas across ahead of the new Championship season.

Watford are looking for an instant return to the Premier League in the coming campaign and will be hoping new manager Ivic can get supporters on side as soon as possible, with a tricky start to the season coming up.

Bachmann has expressed that the early signs are promising, and that all of the players are enjoying the sessions that have been put on so far.

Speaking to the Watford Observer, Bachmann said: “He’s very, very hands on, very involved.

“He knows what he wants to do, which is positive for us players as we are in no doubt as to what he wants. It’s only four or five days in but we are enjoying the sessions.”

The Verdict

It’s promising early signs for both Watford players and supporters and it’ll please the former immensely to have heard that the players are starting to take a liking to the new man in charge.

Ivic is a manager that the Hornets will want to learn more about, and they’re hopeful that he’s the man to guide them back to the Premier League, and Bachmann’s comments suggest that he could do that.

Bachmann will be hoping to push for more starts in the new campaign, after making his debut for the club in the FA Cup fixture against Tranmere Rovers last season.