Watford player rejects Turkish transfer offers to fight for place at Vicarage Road

Watford defender William Troost-Ekong has rejected offers from several Turkish clubs ahead of the transfer deadline in the country.

That is according to The Athletic, who report that the 28-year-old has done so due to being determined to fight for a first team place at Watford.

Troost-Ekong has made just two appearances for the Hornets so far this season, with his only start coming in the club’s Carabao Cup defeat to MK Dons last month.

Around that time, journalist Oluwashina Okeleji reported that Trabzonspor were pursuing a season-long loan deal for the Nigerian international.

Okeleji reported that Watford had rejected the initial approach from the Turkish outfit, though.

As deadline day approached, further reports began to link the 28-year-old with a move away from Vicarage Road.

As per Gianluca Di Marzio, Bologna were eyeing up Troost-Ekong as they sought defensive reinforcements ahead of the transfer deadline.

The Italian side were said to be interested in a loan deal, but nothing materialised prior to the window closing.

The Athletic‘s report states that other Turkish clubs in Fenerbahce, Ankaragucu and Kasimpasa also presnted loan deals to the player, but none were satisfactory to him or Watford.

The Verdict

It’s up to William Troost-Ekong to decide the next steps in his career and clearly he does not fancy a return to Turkey.

It’s admirable that he wants to fight for his place at Vicarage Road and, in all fairness, we did see him do very well at this level when Watford were promoted in 2020/21.

The issue is the mistakes in his game, but, other Watford central defenders have shown those sort of mistakes and lapses in concentration already this season.

With a gruelling Championship schedule ahead, injuries or suspensions could well present the Nigerian international with a run of games in the side, and who knows, if he can perform well and cut out the mistakes, he might well keep his place.