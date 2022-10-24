Watford player provides key reason behind wave to Gabriel Osho following Luton Town defender’s dismissal

Watford centre-back William Troost-Ekong waved Luton Town defender Gabriel Osho off the pitch following his dismissal because he believes that’s what derby games are all about, speaking to the Watford Observer.

The Nigerian managed to get himself on the scoresheet just before the half-time whistle – with his goal putting the Hornets 2-0 up and in complete control of the game at that point.

Osho, on the other hand, had come on at half-time for Sonny Bradley with Nathan Jones hoping he could make a difference, but he was unable to prevent the Hatters from losing 4-0 with Joao Pedro and Ismaila Sarr getting in on the act.

4-0 down after 79 minutes, this was a rare scenario for a Luton side that recovered well following a poor start to the season, and their frustration was summed up when Osho went diving into a reckless challenge on Ken Sema just four minutes later.

Unsurprisingly, the former Reading man was dismissed without hesitation and he now faces a spell on the sidelines because of this, with manager Jones not afraid to criticise him in his post-match press conference.

Troost-Ekong was captured waving at Osho as he was preparing to leave the pitch, with that clip going viral on social media.

Explaining this moment, the Hornets’ man said: “I was sending him off with a wave, yeah, and telling him I hope he has a nice journey home!

“That’s what derby games are about. It was a horrible tackle, he deserved the red card and I just had to give him a good wave before he left.”

The Verdict:

You can’t blame Troost-Ekong for getting caught up in the moment because it was an important game for the Hornets, not just because it was a derby game but because of the fact they were so poor against Millwall and needed to redeem themselves.

So it must have come as a real relief for them to record such an emphatic victory – with that relief probably contributing to the defender’s wave to Osho.

The latter will probably look back and laugh when time passes – because it was a low point during what could be an excellent career for the Luton defender.

That tackle certainly isn’t in his nature and there are no doubts that he will bounce back from this setback and prove his worth to the Hatters’ cause when he returns to action.

He will need to regain the trust of Jones first though – because it was a silly decision to throw himself into that challenge with the game already decided.

Considering it was a derby game though, that’s a potential plea in mitigation that could work in Osho’s quest to become a key part of Jones’ plans again following his suspension.