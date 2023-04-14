Watford youngster Adrian Blake looks set to explore opportunities abroad when his scholarship at Vicarage Road comes to an end in the summer, according to yesterday's update on Twitter from Fabrizio Romano.

The winger has appeared twice for the Hornets' first team this season, making an appearance in the Carabao Cup as he came on as a substitute against MK Dons before playing a half in the FA Cup against Reading.

Unfortunately for the teenager, they lost both games but the faith shown in him by Rob Edwards and Slaven Bilic is a positive for the youngster, though he may decide to ply his trade elsewhere when his scholarship comes to an end.

Adrian Blake's contract situation and a potential windfall for Watford

At this stage, Blake and the Hornets have been unable to agree a long-term contract and that is a blow for Chris Wilder's men considering how much of an asset he could be for them in the future.

Instead, it seems as though the 17-year-old is keeping his options open and that's a real positive for the sides who want to lure him away from Vicarage Road.

If another team signs him though, they will need to pay a compensation fee for the player with the youngster making two senior appearances for his current club.

Which teams are interested?

The Athletic have reported that both Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur are interested in recruiting him, with the Magpies potentially having a better chance of recruiting him now after establishing themselves as competitors at the top end of the Premier League table.

Arsenal and Manchester United look set to provide Eddie Howe's men with competition in this race though - and it seems as though there could be opportunities abroad for the teenager if he wants to pursue them.

Would Adrian Blake benefit from sealing an exit?

This is a difficult question to answer because he's only at an early stage of his career and this means he isn't in need of game time at a senior level straight away.

However, he needs to go somewhere where he has a good chance of breaking into the first team and the Hornets could potentially give him that opportunity to shine earlier than others.

Already appearing for the first team twice, it's just a shame that managerial turnover at Watford is so high because that could harm his chances of gaining a connection with a head coach and staying in the senior squad under that boss for the long term.

With this in mind, it might be a good idea for him if he moves on, although he could potentially be clever and make the switch to a club lower down the EFL in an attempt to win more first-team football in the short term.

That could help to speed up his development - but it remains to be seen whether sides lower down the English football pyramid will be able to fork out the fee needed to lure him away from Hertfordshire.