Watford January addition Ryan Porteous has admitted his move to Vicarage Road came at the right time for him, speaking candidly to Sky Sports.

The defender was reportedly courted by several clubs before and during the January transfer window, with Hull City, Stoke City and Sunderland just three of the teams that were thought to be keeping tabs on him.

It was even reported by the Daily Record that Blackburn Rovers went as far as making a bid for him, though Jon Dahl Tomasson's side were unsuccessful in their quest to secure his services, something that summed up the Lancashire outfit's January window.

With the player refusing to put pen to paper on a new deal at Hibernian, his exit from the Scottish Premiership side looked inevitable with his contract there coming to an end in the summer.

It was a matter of when and not if he moved on, with it previously being unclear whether the Scottish outfit retain him for the remainder of the campaign and then reluctantly let him go for free at the end of this term.

But the Hornets managed to swoop in and secure a deal for him, with the defender viewing this move as the perfect opportunity to develop more rapidly.

He said: "I have a clean slate down there and I am enjoying it. The move came at a good time for me.

"I wanted to take myself out of the comfort zone that I have been in at Hibs for the last couple of years. It puts me in a better opportunity to become a better player faster and if I am doing that hopefully I can reap some rewards.

"I am in a good place right now and I am enjoying my football."

The Verdict:

The player could have easily remained north of the border and potentially played for Celtic and Rangers - but he took the admirable decision to move south of the border and you feel that will benefit his career considering the quality of players he's training with and playing against.

It must be disappointing for him that the Hornets are facing the prospect of spending another season in the Championship - but he could be the victim of a potential summer spending spree if they did win promotion.

New central defenders could come in and take his starting spot, so the possibility of the Hornets staying down could be a blessing in disguise for him.

It will give him the opportunity to spend a full season in the second tier before potentially making the step up to the Premier League, something that could be beneficial for him considering how challenging the top flight is.

He will want to ensure he's fully ready for life in the top tier before he potentially makes the step up, although he's already showing his class and has impressed many of his current side's supporters with some of his performances.