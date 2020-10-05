Watford player leaves UK ahead of imminent transfer move

Ignacio Pussetto is back in Italy ahead of his return to Udinese after a short and unsuccessful spell at Watford, as per the Watford Observer.

The Hornets saw little of Pussetto during his time at the club, with him joining in January and largely making appearances from the bench.

Indeed, in the Premier League he appeared in just 67 minutes of action as they dropped into the Championship and we’ve seen him only in the EFL Cup since, with him starting in the defeat away at Newport County earlier this season.

A pretty rough time at Vicarage Road, then, and he’s now heading back to familiar surroundings by the looks of things with him flying to Italy to seal his return to Udinese.

The Verdict

Sometimes transfer deals do not work out and this is certainly the case with Pussetto.

The hope was he’d be a creative influence at Watford but he just could not get going and after seeing little of him he’s heading back to Italy.

It’s just one of those things in that he didn’t really seem good enough or settled enough to do the job Watford wanted for him and it’s the best thing for all involved that he heads back to Udinese.