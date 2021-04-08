Watford player emerges as summer transfer target for Fulham

Watford midfielder Domingos Quina – currently on loan at Granada – is reportedly a summer transfer target for Fulham, according to the Daily Mail.

The Portuguese midfielder joined Watford in 2018 from West Ham United but only started to get regular minutes for the Hornets earlier this season during their first Championship campaign in a number of years.

Quina was injured though when Xisco Munoz took over from Vladimir Ivic in December, and with no guarantees of a first-team place in the Spaniard’s system, the 21-year-old was sent out on loan to La Liga side Granada.

That could be seen as a promotion to some as they currently sit in the top half in the league and have a Europa League quarter-final against Manchester United to look forward to, and Quina has been revelling in the game-time he’s been receiving.

Quina has scored twice in six La Liga appearances so far and his performances are clearly not going unnoticed, with Scott Parker’s Fulham apparently looking at making a move for the attacking midfielder – he could replace Chelsea loanee Ruben Loftus-Cheek next season.

With Watford and Fulham’s current positions, the two clubs will be swapping divisions as things stand and Quina’s situation all depends on how Xisco sees him fitting in next season.

But the player himself isn’t paying attention to any gossip and is focused on being back at Vicarage Road next season.

If you don’t get at least 15/20 on this Watford midfielder quiz, can you even call yourself a Hornets fan?

1 of 20 Watford signed Matthew Spring from which side in 2005? Nottingham Forest Charlton Athletic Leeds United Norwich City

“I’ve not thought about the future, at the moment I’m still a Watford player. I have one more year left with an option,” Quina told the Daily Mail.

“All I know is that I have to go back because with Granada there is no option to buy.

“It’s really nice to hear all of the interest in me and it is one thing that keeps me motivated because I want to be the best I can be and play in a team that wants to win trophies.”

The Verdict

It was a bit of a shame that Quina departed on loan in January – he’s clearly got a lot of ability but under Vladimir Ivic he was put in a number of positions and wasn’t allowed to settle in a particular one.

If he didn’t pick up a hamstring injury, then Quina might still be at Vicarage Road helping the Hornets with their push back to the Premier League, but he’s developing one way or another.

But if Xisco didn’t want to use him in the Championship, it’s hard to see him featuring much next season in the top flight, so if Fulham’s interest is genuine it may be a move that needs to be considered.