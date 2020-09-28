Watford player emerges as potential Crystal Palace target

Crystal Palace may consider a move for Watford’s Ismaila Sarr with moves for Liverpool’s Rhian Brewster and Brentford’s Said Benrahma unlikely to develop, according to The Athletic’s David Ornstein.

It’s been a relatively quiet window for the Eagles so far with just three new signings – Ebere Eze, Nathan Ferguson, and Michy Batshuayi – arriving at Selhurst Park this summer.

With a few weeks left of the window, it seems they’re not done yet with recent reports linking them with both Benrahma and Brewster.

Ornstein has claimed, however, that their advances for both players are unlikely to develop but suggested that they may look in the Championship for a potential replacement.

It is understood that Palace were keen on Sarr before he joined Watford last summer and that they may turn their attention to him once again – though the reported £35 million price tag may put them off.

The 22-year-old turned heads with his impressive performances for the Hornets in the Premier League last term and has been linked with both Manchester United and Liverpool this summer.

Sarr made his first appearance of the season against rivals Luton Town on Saturday, helping his side to a 1-0 win, and it was revealed after the game by Vladimir Ivic that he had asked to be included despite recent speculation over his future.

The Verdict

Missing out on Brewster and Benrahma would certainly be a blow for Palace, more because both are really exciting acquisitions than because Roy Hodgson’s men look desperate for reinforcements.

Sarr would be a fantastic alternative and you feel he’s a player deserving of a Premier League move.

Utilising him alongside the likes of Eze and Wilfried Zaha would make Palace’s forward line a frightening one but you’d question whether the south London club are going to spend the £35 million that it understood Watford want for him.

Given they were keen on him in the past, you feel it could be a move they pursue.