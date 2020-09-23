Watford player edges closer to exit, potential £7m could be earned

Watford midfielder Etienne Capoue looks set to be on his way out of the club, with Valencia in advanced talks to sign him on a loan deal.

The Hornets are still recovering from dropping out of the Premier League after a five-year stint and, with the transfer window still open, there’s ongoing sales of high-profile players.

According to Football Insider, Capoue will be the next big name to depart Vicarage Road.

It’s claimed that Valencia are in advanced talks to sign him on a loan-to-buy basis, which will reunite the midfielder with former Watford boss, Javi Garcia.

The reported fee in question at the end of that initial loan agreement could be £5-7m.

Capoue, 32, made 30 appearances in the Premier League last season for Watford, but couldn’t prevent the club slipping to relegation.

In total, he’s made 170 appearances for the Hornets, scoring 14 goals from midfield.

The Frenchman is yet to feature for Watford in 2020/21.

In the opening two fixtures of the Championship season, Watford have a respectable four points. They beat Middlesbrough on opening night before being held to a goalless draw by Sheffield Wednesday last time out.

The Verdict

These kind of exits are going to be a regular feature at Watford in the closing weeks of the transfer window.

Capoue, along with a few other high-profile names, will be on his way out of the club before long.

With clubs like Valencia interested, it’s hard to deny him the opportunity. Capoue has served his time at Watford and deserves to move on with the club’s best.

A fee of potentially £7m only sweetens things.

