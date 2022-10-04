Watford player details Slaven Bilic’s early impact at Vicarage Road

Watford manager Slaven Bilic has made his players realise they are promotion candidates and that they need to act, train and perform like a Premier League side if they want to get back to the top level, according to striker Keinan Davis who spoke to the club’s media team.

The Croatian took charge of the Hornets during the international break following the departure of Rob Edwards – and he made a dream start to his tenure with a 4-0 away victory at Stoke City on Sunday.

That has lifted them up to seventh position – but that’s still not good enough for a side that have one of the strongest squads on paper in the division are have the tools to get themselves back to the top flight at the first time of asking.

Although they did cash in on Emmanuel Dennis during the summer transfer window, they managed to retain Joao Pedro and Ismaila Sarr despite intense interest in the duo.

Also improving their squad considerably, particularly their forward department with Davis, Vakoun Bayo and Rey Manaj all joining in recent months, they will be extremely disappointed if they are unable to secure a place in the top two, let alone the top six.

And Bilic has made the Hornets realise the standards they have to meet if they want to get there.

Speaking on this subject, Davis said: “Bilic has made us realise who we are. We want to be back in the Premier League, so we need to act, train and play like Premier League players and a top-flight team.

“We need to believe in ourselves and then it will breed confidence, and the intensity will follow like it showed today.”

The Verdict:

They definitely need to be in the top six by the time the World Cup comes around – because that will give them confidence and that will be needed following an underwhelming start to the campaign.

You can understand why they didn’t start as well as they would have hoped, with the inexperience of Edwards being one factor that has to be considered.

He needed to be given time to adapt to managing in the second tier but wasn’t given the patience required to give him the best chance of being a success at Vicarage Road, with Bilic now in the door.

You also have to wonder whether the fact there was so much speculation surrounding the likes of Pedro and Sarr unsettled the players, with new signings coming in also needing to adapt to life in Hertfordshire.

Now there’s more certainty, and with an excellent manager at the helm, it wouldn’t be a huge surprise if they did overtake the likes of Blackburn Rovers, Queens Park Rangers and Reading in the near future.