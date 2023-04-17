Watford goalkeeper Daniel Bachmann believes the Hornets' players only have themselves to blame and no one else for the fact they have endured a poor season, speaking to his side's media team.

Making a mixed start to the campaign under Rob Edwards, they then found themselves under the stewardship of Slaven Bilic who made a very promising start to his reign at Vicarage Road but was unable to help his team establish themselves as dangerous promotion competitors.

Their form under current boss Chris Wilder hasn't been sparkling either - but a 2-0 victory against Bristol City at the weekend has helped to raise morale and could give them the boost needed to keep them in the race for a top-six spot.

Although the Hornets' dressing room would have been buzzing after a much-needed victory against Nigel Pearson's side, Bachmann probably brought them back down to earth judging by his comments after the game.

He said: "There are four games left for us and we will try to win all of them.

"We only have ourselves to blame for the position we are in this season. Incredibly, we still have a mathematical chance to make the play-offs.

"We will try to win the four games and see where that takes us."

Do Watford have a genuine chance of securing a play-off spot?

With four league games left to go, the Hornets are only four points adrift of Blackburn Rovers who are in sixth place, but Jon Dahl Tomasson's men have a game in hand.

If they make the most of that extra match, that will damage Wilder's side's chances of forcing their way into the top six.

They are also in 12th position at this stage and would need to force their way past quite a few teams if they want to be involved in the play-offs.

In terms of their remaining fixtures, they face Cardiff City who are fighting for their lives at the bottom end of the division, take a trip to Hull City who have improved under Liam Rosenior, face Sunderland away from home and finish the season at home against Stoke City who have progressed well in recent months.

The players do have to take a decent amount of responsibility because they have more than enough quality in their squad to be in the top six and the fact they aren't comes as a surprise.

Many other teams in the division have been inconsistent this season and this gave the Hornets the opportunity to assert themselves as strong promotion contenders, but they have failed to do so.

The players aren't the only reason for their downfall though.

It looked as though last summer was going to be a fresh start for the club with Rob Edwards coming in - but they sacked him without giving him a real chance to shine and they will be regretting that now considering he's thriving at local rivals Luton Town.

The club have also recruited a lot of players this season and you just wonder whether some of these signings should have been made or not.

Their managerial turnover has probably been the biggest issue though and the board are at fault for that.