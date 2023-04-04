Watford forward Joao Pedro is reportedly attracting interest from Premier League and Serie A clubs ahead of the January transfer window.

According to journalist Fabrizio Romano, the striker is preparing to get a "big move" in the summer, with clubs from the Premier League and Serie A "already exploring the potential conditions of the deal".

Romano claims that the Brazilian's future will be discussed in the coming months with interest growing in his services.

Pedro has been a key player for the Hornets once again this season as they attempt to secure an immediate Premier League return, scoring nine goals and registering three assists in 30 appearances.

However, the club could be vulnerable to losing Pedro in the summer as they currently sit 11th in the Championship table, six points from the play-off places and it would be incredibly difficult to keep hold of the 21-year-old in the second tier.

What is the latest on Joao Pedro's future?

At the present time, it is uncertain exactly which clubs are plotting a summer move for Pedro, but he is no stranger to attracting top flight interest.

Newcastle United reportedly made a £30 million bid for Pedro in the summer, but he committed his future to the Hornets by signing a new five-year deal at the club in September.

But given the Magpies' financial capabilities and the potential to offer Champions League football next season should they make the top four, it would be no surprise to see them return with a new bid.

Everton were also linked with Pedro in January, with The Telegraph claiming he was a name under consideration at Goodison Park.

The Toffees have well-documented financial restrictions and are currently involved in a relegation battle, but should they secure their top flight status, they may also return.

But from Romano's update, it seems as though there will be plenty of competition for his signature.

Will Watford be able to keep Joao Pedro?

It is unlikely that Watford will be able to keep hold of Pedro.

Chris Wilder has failed to make an impact since his arrival at Vicarage Road with just one win from his first four games in charge, with the Hornets' promotion hopes fading.

It would be a surprise if Wilder was to remain at the club beyond the end of the season and with the prospect of more managerial uncertainty, it also increases the chances of Pedro's departure.

The Hornets will be hoping to secure the maximum possible profit for one of their star men to reinvest in a much-needed rebuild of their squad.