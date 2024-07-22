Trabzonspor have agreed a deal to complete the signing of centre back Wesley Hoedt from Watford.

That's according to a report from Turkish outlet Dirlis Postasi, who say that the move could be confirmed in the next few days.

Hoedt joined Watford back in the 2023 January transfer window, when he signed from Belgian side Anderlecht for an undisclosed fee.

The 30-year-old has since gone on to make 63 appearances in all competitions for the Hornets, scoring four goals in that time.

Wesley Hoedt 2023/24 Championship stats for Watford - from SofaScore Appearances 44 Goals 3 Assists 3 Pass Success Rate 82% Interceptions per Game 1.8 Tackles per Game 2 Balls Recovered per Game 6.1 Clearances per Game 4.5

Now though, it looks increasingly likely that his time at Vicarage Road is about to come to an end.

Wesley Hoedt closing in on Trabzonspor move

Last week, it was reported that Trabzonspor were in talks with Hoedt over a potential move to Turkey for the former Dutch international.

Now it seems as though the Turkish club are indeed moving ever closer to getting their man in the transfer window.

According to this latest update, Trabzonspor have now reached an agreement with both Watford and Hoedt, over a move for the centre-back.

It is thought that the club had be keen to add some experience to their backline this summer, a role that the 30-year-old now looks set to fill.

Indeed, the Dutchman is expected to travel to Turkey in the next few days, at which point his move will be made official.

There is a year remaining on Hoedt's contract with Watford, securing his future at Vicarage Road until the summer of 2025.

That meant that the current transfer window may have been the Hornets' last chance to receive a fee for him, something they now look set to do.

Last season saw Watford finish 15th in the Championship table, six points clear of the relegation zone, with Tom Cleverley replacing Valerien Ismael late in the campaign.

For their part, Trabzonspor ended the 2023/24 season third in the Turkish top-flight, meaning they will compete in the Europa League qualifying rounds this time round.

Wesley Hoedt departure will be a concern for Watford

It does feel as though there may be an element of concern for those at Vicarage Road about the news of Hoedt's departure.

With the Dutchman moving on, it does leave the Hornets with just three natural, senior options to operate at centre-back.

Given the need for depth during a long and challenging Championship campaign, it may be difficult for them to cope simply with those options they are left with for an entire campaign.

As a result, this does now seem to put some pressure on Watford to go out and sign another central defensive option in the market.

Indeed, they are losing some significant experience with Hoedt moving on, and that is another attribute they may need to look to replace before the window closes.

Even so, given his contract situation, it arguably does make sense for the Hornets to let him go now, while they still have a chance to get some return on their investment in him.

With that in mind, it seems this may be a decision that Watford may feel they have to make, even if it does add to the scrutiny they are under in what remains of the transfer window.