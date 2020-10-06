Watford player agrees deal with club for Vicarage Road exit

Watford striker Danny Welbeck is reportedly set to leave the Championship club on a free transfer.

The 29-year-old joined the Hornets from Arsenal last summer but struggled to have much of an impact – scoring just three goals in 20 appearances with injuries once again keeping him sidelined.

Welbeck’s ineffectiveness was symptomatic of a Watford side that were unable to avoid relegation from the Premier League and it appears they’re keen to cut some of their wage bill now they’re back in the Championship.

The deadline for international transfers passed last night and though the domestic window remains open until October the 16th, it appears the player and the club have come to an agreement to allow him to leave despite his contract running until 2022.

According to the Mirror’s John Cross, Welbeck will be leaving Watford on a free – a move that will allow him to join a Premier League club or go abroad if the interest is there.

Cross has indicated he believes that the England international is “sure to be in demand”.

While The Sun’s Justin Allen has revealed that the Hornets were unable to afford his £100,000 wages.

The Verdict

This makes a lot of sense for all parties involved.

Watford are pretty stacked when it comes to forwards with the likes of Glenn Murray, Troy Deeney, Andre Gray, Joao Pedro and Ismaila Sarr just a few of their other options.

The Hornets still have a big squad and so cutting their wage bill is surely a necessity, particularly as it appears that Welbeck was earning £100,000 a week.

Injuries have plagued the former Manchester United man in recent years and you’d hope he can kick-start his career and stay healthy elsewhere.