Watford owner makes rare public comments as 54-year-old appointed Rob Edwards’ successor

Watford owner Gino Pozzo, in rare public comments, has addressed the decision to sack Rob Edwards and hire Slaven Bilic as his replacement.

Edwards only took over as Watford head coach this summer but has been dismissed just ten league matches into his tenure.

The club currently sit 10th in the Championship standings, but have won just one of their last eight matches in all competitions.

Speaking in a club statement that confirmed Bilic as Edwards’ successor, Gino Pozzo explained that performances under Edwards had not reflected the club’s ‘hopes or ambitions’.

“As with all decisions taken by the Board, I believe this change to be in the best interests of the club,” Pozzo said, via Watford club media.

“We felt Rob [Edwards] had enough time to show us the identity of his team, however performances haven’t reflected our hopes and ambitions.

“Now we must move forward, and, in Slaven Bilić, we have secured the services of an experienced coach who has recent experience of promotion to the Premier League.”

Bilic’s first match in charge will come following the conclusion of the international break, with the Hornets set to travel to face Stoke City on Sunday afternoon.

The Verdict

These comments will do very very little to calm the anger amongst Watford fans right now.

With Rob Edwards’ appointment this summer, they were promised change and the end of the hiring and firing approach the club have adopted in recent seasons.

And yet, just ten league matches into the campaign, here we are.

Slaven Bilic now becomes the 17th permanent manager at Vicarage Road since the Pozzo takeover back in 2012 – a frankly ridiculous statistic.

Any talk of a change in club culture now appear to be dead in the water.