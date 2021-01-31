Watford open talks with Newcastle United over potential last-gasp agreement

Newcastle United’s Matty Longstaff could be on the move on deadline day, with Championship outfit Watford trying to sign him on a loan deal, according to Football Insider.

The Hornets are in the market for new midfield recruits after terminating the loan of Manchester United starlet James Garner, who has gone on to sign for Nottingham Forest.

Watford were last week linked with Stade Rennais’s James Lea Siliki, but any attempts to complete that were stumbled due to the club’s late payments for star winger Ismaila Sarr, according to L’Equipe (via GFFN).

Bournemouth’s Dan Gosling is also on the agenda, with The Athletic’s Adam Leventhal (via Transfer Changer on Twitter) reporting that the Hornets are discussing a permanent transfer for the 30-year-old, who just turned down a move to Nottingham Forest this week.

But it looks like multiple midfielders are wanted as a deal for Longstaff looks to be in the works.

The younger brother of fellow Magpies player Sean, Longstaff has made just five appearances in the Premier League for Newcastle this season and he is seeking more regular football.

But if he does join Watford he would face a lot of competition from the likes of Will Hughes, Tom Cleverley, Nathaniel Chalobah, and Gosling should he also join – although Hughes was used on the left-hand side of a midfield four against Millwall in midweek.

Longstaff was linked to both Derby and Nottingham Forest earlier in the window but it looks like a promotion-chasing side have their sights set on the youngster.

The Verdict

Longstaff has a lot of talent and his development would be well-suited to a temporary Championship move.

With Xisco Munoz favouring a 4-4-2 system both home and away from Vicarage Road, competition for the engine room spots is brutal, especially if both Gosling and Longstaff both join the club.

But it’s only likely that Steve Bruce will let Longstaff out if he receives assurances that regular first-team football will be given, so Watford would be a good move for the 20-year-old – but it may not stop other teams expressing their interest before the 11pm deadline tomorrow if they do not get a deal done quick.