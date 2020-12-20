Watford on the brink of announcing new manager

Dinamo Tbilisi boss Xisco could be appointed as the new Watford manager within the next 48 hours, according to the Daily Mail.

The 40-year-old Spaniard quickly emerged as a leading contender to replace Vladimir Ivic, who was potted last night following a 2-0 defeat away at Huddersfield.

The Hornets have been left in fifth place in the Sky Bet Championship by the Serb, which isn’t so bad for this time of the season but his style of play and tactics tested the patience of supporters.

And the board felt they could stomach no more after a loss to the Terriers, a game in which captain Troy Deeney was dropped to the bench for a ‘discipline issue’.

The Pozzo Family who are in charge at Vicarago Road are used to parting company with managers and it looks like the latest man to work under them will be Xisco.

Xisco started his career as a player at Valencia, making 44 league appearances on the wing for their first-team before going on to play for the likes of Real Betis, Levante and Dinamo Tbilisi.

It was at the Georgian outfit where he became a prolific goalscorer, netting 62 times in 98 league games between 2011 and 2014, and he returned to the club in 2019 as an assistant manager.

Having left that role in the same year, Xisco went back to Dinamo yet again back in August, this time as the manager, and he’s only been in charge of 11 matches until he’s been seemingly head-hunted, as the Daily Mail have indicated that he’s willing to step down from his current role to move to England.

The Verdict

It would represent another left-field appointment for Watford and the Pozzo’s, who are choosing to look abroad once again rather than in Britain.

The likes of Paul Cook, Eddie Howe and Danny Cowley are out of work, whilst Slaven Bilic may have also been an obvious candidate having just left West Bromwich Albion.

With Xisco so inexperienced as a manager, it is a massive risk that the owners are taking should he be appointed, especially in a league like the Championship and one that Xisco himself probably isn’t too familiar with – it could be an interesting second half of the season for the Hornets.