Watford offered Huddersfield Town selection boost after controversial weekend development

Watford will be boosted by the availability of Ismaila Sarr this weekend when they head to Huddersfield Town in the Championship.

Sarr has spent the last month or so in Qatar with Senegal, playing four times at the World Cup and scoring once as he helped his country reach the last-16 of the competition.

However, Senegal were knocked out by England on December 4th, which was seemingly supposed to bring Sarr back into contention for Watford’s clash with Hull City on December 11th.

That was meant to be the case, as the Watford Observer continue to detail, with Slaven Bilic underlining he thought Sarr would be back in the building for what proved to be a goalless draw with Hull.

Bilic will now be boosted by Sarr’s return this coming weekend as Watford make the trip north to take on Huddersfield at the John Smith’s Stadium.

The Watford Observer report how Sarr returned to training on Tuesday and also trained on Wednesday, as Watford ramp up preparations for their clash in West Yorkshire.

Sarr, 24, has scored six goals and assisted a further four in 17 appearances for Watford this season, playing a key role in leading the Hornets into play-off contention once more.

Bilic’s side sit fifth after their draw with Hull last weekend.

Quiz: Have any of these 25 ex-Watford players ever played for a Yorkshire based team?

1 of 25 RICHARLISON YES NO

The Verdict

Sarr’s no-show last week was really quite controversial, particularly knowing that he’s going to be front and centre of so many transfer reports in the coming month.

Bilic was clearly unimpressed by the situation but will, equally, be delighted he’s got his main man back in the building ahead of Huddersfield.

If Watford are to maintain their upward trajectory under Bilic, it’s absolutely vital they get back on the horse against Huddersfield this weekend. Sarr gives them a greater chance of doing that.

Thoughts? Let us know!