Watford have made a contract offer to Declan Frith as they look to bring the winger to Vicarage Road this summer.

That's according to a report from BBC Sport journalist Nizaar Kinsella, who has provided an update on the Hornets' interest in the 22-year-old.

Frith was previously part of the youth ranks with Chelsea and Aston Villa, although he never made a senior appearance for either club.

The winger left Villa last summer, and made the move to Valencia, where he has been playing for the club's B-team in the fourth-tier of Spanish football.

Now though, it seems that Frith could be set to make a move back to England after just a single season away.

Watford make move to sign Valencia winger Declan Frith

Earlier this season, it was reported that Watford, QPR and Birmingham City were all interested in completing the signing of Frith in the summer window.

Now, it seems as though the Hornets are looking to build on this interest, with this latest update from Kinsella claiming that they have offered a contract to the 22-year-old to bring him to Vicarage Road.

As things stand, there is still a year remaining on Frith's contract with Valencia, meaning that Watford would have to agree a deal with the Spanish side as well, if they are to sign the winger.

While he hasn't played for their first-team this season, Frith has scored once in 14 appearances for Valencia's B-team across the course of the campaign.

Watford finished 15th in the Championship table this past season, only six points clear of the relegation zone.

This is their first transfer window since Tom Cleverley was appointed as the club's manager, although they are yet to make a signing in the early stages of the summer.

For their part, QPR finished 18th in the Championship, level on points with the Hornets, while Birmingham suffered relegation to League One on the final day of the campaign.

Declan Frith could be a risky signing for Watford FC

It could be argued that Watford would be a taking a gamble on the signing of a player such as Frith.

Admittedly, the 22-year-old does have pedigree, having played for some big clubs at youth level in the form of Chelsea and Villa.

His record in terms of goalscoring contributions in his final season with the latter was also promising.

There is also no denying the fact that it does feel as though Watford need an extra spark going forward, after an underwhelming 2023/24 campaign.

However, his record with Valencia's B-team this season is less promising, and it would be a big step-up for him to go from playing for them in the Spanish fourth-tier, to playing for someone such as Watford in the second-tier in England.

Related Watford plot move for Newcastle United attacker Watford are among a number of clubs eyeing a move for a veteran Newcastle United player this summer

As a result, there may be no guarantee that he would be able to make the required impact in front of goal for the Hornets next season.

You wonder therefore, whether this would be the right move for Watford to make, or if there could be more suitable options for them to target this summer.

Either way, with the pressure on the club to get their recruitment right to make up for last season, it will be interesting to see who they bring into the club over the coming months.