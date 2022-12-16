Watford, Norwich, Sunderland and West Brom handed transfer boost as Ryan Porteous breaks silence on his future

Hibernian centre-back Ryan Porteous has handed a major transfer boost to multiple Championship clubs that are interested in his signature by admitting that he is keen on a move away from Scotland.

It was confirmed by Hibs last week that the 23-year-old, who has recently become a full Scotland international, has turned down a new contract with the Edinburgh outfit, and he may not even leave on a free transfer in the summer as Lee Johnson will potentially look to recoup some cash in January for the defender.

Also last week, Porteous was linked with a plethora of English clubs who are lining up a move for him in the near future – these include Watford, West Bromwich Albion, Sunderland, Stoke City and Millwall, with Luton Town and Sheffield Wednesday also keen.

Porteous is continuing to feature for Hibs despite his expected departure in January, and before lining up against one of the clubs that are said to want him in the form of Rangers on Thursday night, he conducted an interview with Sky Sports where he confirmed that the next step is more-than likely going to be away from Scotland.

“I think I do like the opportunity and the idea of moving to a different league and testing myself there,” Porteous said.

“I think there’s a lot of boys that have left Scottish football that have went down and flourished, whether that be down south (England) or abroad as well.

“So, I’m open to ideas, and probably now it’s just trying to figure out the one that’s best suited to me.”

And when quizzed on a potential switch to Scottish Premiership rivals Rangers, Porteous said: “I think I do really like the idea of a different league and challenging myself, so I think that wouldn’t go down too well.”

The Verdict

Let the battle for the services of Porteous begin.

It’s clear to see that Hibs want to make some money on him whilst they still can, and that will play into the hands of Championship clubs looking to strengthen in the mid-season market.

However, Hibs could just lose him on a free transfer due to the bosman ruling, so it may not be down to them in the end.

It seems like half of the Championship is keen on taking Porteous south of the border, so it will be incredibly interesting to see where he ends up by the end of the transfer window.