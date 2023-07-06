Watford and Norwich City are both interested in signing Sporting CP’s Rafael Camacho this summer.

Who is Rafael Camacho?

The 23-year-old is a versatile player, who is predominantly a winger, but he can play on either side, and even as a wing-back if required.

Camacho may be known to fans in England, as he joined Liverpool in 2016, where he was very highly-rated, although he made just two appearances before returning to Portugal to sign for Sporting CP in a deal worth around £7m.

The player featured 19 times in the league for the Lisbon outfit during his first campaign, but it was a forgettable one for the club, as they changed managers and ended up fourth in the table.

And, it’s fair to say that things have not gone to plan for Camacho since Ruben Amorim’s appointment towards the end of that first campaign.

He fell down the pecking order under the former Braga chief, who remains in charge now, and he had loan spells at Rio Ave and Belenenses.

Most recently, Camacho spent the previous season with Aris in Greece, where he scored twice in 25 games as they finished fifth in the top-flight, which included a spell working under Alan Pardew.

Now, the wide man has returned to Sporting CP with one year left on his deal, and Football Insider has revealed that he is attracting interest from both Norwich and Watford, as they look to strengthen their squads ahead of the new season.

What will Rafael Camacho cost Watford or Norwich?

Unsurprisingly, with Camacho entering the final 12 months of his contract at the Jose Alvalade Stadium, along with the fact he is not in the plans of the head coach, he is not going to cost much at all for any buyers.

The update even states that he could be available on a free transfer, as there is a chance he could come to an agreement with Sporting CP to cancel his current deal, meaning he would immediately be on the market as a free agent.

Even if that doesn’t happen, it’s clear the Portuguese side will just be happy to get the player off their books.

Interestingly, it’s claimed that Camacho is open to moving back to England, with both clubs having registered their interest with the player.

Would this be a good signing for Watford or Norwich?

We know that both clubs are not in a position to be splashing the cash this summer, so they will look for bargains, and, in Valerien Ismael and David Wagner, they both have managers that will look to improve players.

With Camacho coming through at Liverpool, and joining Sporting CP in a big-money deal for his age, he is clearly someone who has talent. But, for whatever reason, his career has stalled significantly in recent years, so he is desperate for a change of clubs.

On a free, or for a low fee, both Watford and Norwich will see this as a low-risk move with the potential for high reward. They would be getting a player with a point to prove, and, at 23, he still has time on his side as he looks to fulfil that potential.