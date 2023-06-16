For the last few years, it has been difficult for EFL clubs to sign players from overseas if they aren't spending seven-figure fees on their services after Brexit changed the rules, but that could all be about to change.

The FA confirmed changed guidelines for foreign transfers this week which will allow EFL clubs who want to sign players that do not meet the current thresholds for work permits to bring those individuals in.

Championship clubs will be allowed four of those per season and League One and Two outfits will be allowed two, but the actual amount will be calculated on how many English players are used by individual clubs.

What it will do however is bring a whole host of talented foreign players onto the radar of clubs that weren't available before, and a trifecta of Championship clubs are looking to take advantage of that.

Norwich, Ipswich and Watford keen on Georgi Rusev

According to a report from Football Insider, Bulgaria international winger Georgi Rusev is wanted in England, with Watford as well as East Anglian duo Norwich City and Ipswich Town all keen on the 24-year-old.

The trio are said to have been keeping tabs on Rusev, who has attracted attention all across Europe over the past 12 months.

And his recent performances could lead to a move to England this summer after an impressive year with his Bulgarian club CSKA 1948, who finished third in the Bulgarian top flight in 2022-23.

Who is Georgi Rusev?

Rusev is a right-footed winger who can play off either flank, but for the most part featured on the right of an attacking three for CSKA 1948 this past season.

He has been at CSKA since 2020, having signed from Septemvri Sofia and previously was at Spanish clubs Elche and Getafe in their B-teams, and since that move he's been pretty consistent.

Six goals and seven assists in his debut campaign was followed by five goals and a mammoth 14 assists in the 2021-22 season - he then racked up seven goals and 15 assists in the 2022-23 campaign last season in 39 outings, all in domestic competitions.

That could lead to a big move this summer as Championship clubs line up moves for his services, and he's also a Bulgaria international with six caps to his name so far in his career, although all of these have come from the substitutes bench.