Watford news round-up: Player set for permanent exit, Injury boost emerges, Masina makes claim

Watford will be looking to continue to keep the pressure on their promotion rivals heading into the final ten matches of the 2020/21 season.

The Hornets beat play-off chasing Cardiff City in their most recent fixture, as they came from behind to pick up three important points, in their quest to return to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

A Francisco Sierralta own goal after 13 minutes have the Bluebirds the lead, but that didn’t last long, as some impressive footwork from Nathaniel Chalobah saw the midfielder find space in the penalty area, before firing home the equaliser in clinical fashion.

They had to wait until the fourth minute of stoppage time to find the winner they were pushing for though, as Adam Masina scored their second goal of the match with just seconds remaining.

Xisco Munoz’s side are set to return to action this week, when they face relegation-threatened Rotherham United at the New York Stadium.

We take a look at the latest Watford news from the last week, as they head into their game against the Millers on Tuesday evening.

Defender set for permanent move to Premier League club

Craig Dawson signed for West Ham United on loan during the summer transfer window, and has gone on to impress with the Hammers in the Premier League.

The Athletic have recently revealed that Dawson’s loan spell is set to be turned into a permanent one, with the defender now just two appearance away from triggering a clause in his contract which will see him sign for the club on a long-term basis.

Dawson has been with Watford since 2019, and has made 31 appearances for the club in total, but it looks as though his time at Vicarage Road is coming to an end.

Watford injury boost emerges

Watford could set to welcome back defender Christian Kabasele into their team for their clash against Rotherham United on Tuesday evening.

The defender has been out of action since Watford’s 2-0 defeat against Huddersfield Town back in December 2020, and will be eager to make a good impression in Xisco Munoz’s side at the earliest of opportunities.

The Watford Observer have also revealed that Kabasele has been called up to the Belgian national side for their upcoming World Cup Qualifiers.

Masina calls for focus in promotion push

Adam Masina was the match winner for Watford for the second consecutive match, and the left-back will be hoping that he can continue to impress in Xisco Munoz’s side.

Speaking to Watford’s official website after his goal against Cardiff, Masina was quick to remain focused and not get ahead of himself, with the battle for promotion being tighter than ever.

“For me I was excited as always because a goal is something special. Scoring in the 90th minute is important but it’s just three points and now we have to be ready for the next match.”

“It’s a pleasure for me but the important thing is the squad and the team. In this moment we have to keep fighting until the end because the target is not here, it is a long way [to go] and we have to keep pushing.”