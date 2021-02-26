Watford news round-up: Cleverley reacts to Blackburn win, Craig Dawson latest, Kiko Femenia revelation

Things are certainly going well for Watford right now.

Wednesday night’s 3-2 win over Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park means that the Hornets have now each of their last four games.

That run of form has season them move level on points with second-placed Brentford in the Championship table, only outside the automatic promotion places on goal difference.

So as Watford continue their push to secure an immediate promotion back to the Premier League this season, we’ve taken a look at some of the big stories to have emerged from Vicarage Road recently, right here.

Cleverley makes admission after Blackburn success

While things may go going well in terms of results for Watford, things have not always been easy for them of late.

Each of the club’s last three victories have been by a single goal, and it seems Cleverley is aware that he and his teammates may be testing the nerves of the club’s fans with that.

Taking to Instagram after that midweek win at Ewood Park, the midfielder described the win as “hard-fought”, and admitted that the side put fans “through the emotions” at times when they are playing, before pointing out that “a win is a win”.

Did these 15 former Watford players leave the club for a higher or lower fee than they arrived for?

1 of 15 Did Abdoulaye Doucoure leave Watford for a higher or lower fee than he arrived for? Higher Lower

West Ham target permanent Dawson deal

Having left Watford to join West Ham on loan back in the summer transfer window, it seems as though Craig Dawson’s association with the Hornets could soon be coming to an end.

Despite having to wait until December to make his debut for the Hammers, the centre back has now made 12 appearances in total for the club, helping David Moyes’ side break into the Champions League places as things stand, something which seems to have made the club’s mind up.

According to reports from Football Insider, West Ham are set to try and secure a permanent deal for Dawson before the season comes to an end in late May, with Watford said to have been willing to sell the 30-year-old for £3million during the January transfer window.

Kiko Femenia makes Watford admission

One man who it seems will not be leaving Watford any time soon, is right-back Kiko Femenia.

The 30-year-old was the subject of interest from top-flights clubs in his native Spain in January, but ultimately chose to stay put, in the hope of helping the Hornets seal promotion back to the Premier League.

Now it seems as though Femenia has no intention of departing Vicarage Road for the foreseeable, with The Watford Observer quoting the defender as saying that his time with the Hornets, has been the best of his career.