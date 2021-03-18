Watford news round-up: Ashley Young latest, Ismaila Sarr injury update, Christian Kabasele set for breakthrough

Things are going rather well for Watford right now it seems.

The Hornets 4-1 thrashing of Rotherham United on Tuesday, coupled with defeat for Swansea and a draw for Brentford in midweek, means that Watford are now three points clear of the play-off places in the race for automatic promotion back to the Premier League.

Away from the battle for promotion however, there are still plenty of issues for Watford to consider, with plenty of new emerging from Vicarage Road surrounding a number of different issues.

Here, we take a look at some of the biggest Watford news stories from over the past few days.

Ashley Young considers Watford reunion

One player who it seems could possibly be back at Vicarage Road in the summer, is Ashley Young.

Recent reports have claimed that Young is keen to return to Watford – his first senior club – in the summer, and it now seems as though he is looking to make sure he has the option of doing that.

As exclusively revealed by Football League World, Young is stalling on talks over a new contract with Inter Milan, where he is out of contract at the end of this season, in order to keep his options with the 35-year-old likely to consider the prospect of a reunion with Watford in the next few months.

Ismaila Sarr injury update

One concern that did emerge for Watford from that win over Rotherham, surrounds Ismaila Sarr.

The influential winger, who has nine goals and four assists in the league so far this season, was forced off early in the second half of that win.

As a result, the Hornets have confirmed that they are now set to assess Sarr ahead of their with another side battling relegation – Birmingham City – at Vicarage Road on Saturday, with the Senegal international potentially set to miss that game.

Kabasele set for international call-up

It has been a frustrating few months for Christian Kabasele, with the defender having not featured since December due to injury.

However, Kabasele is now closing in on a return to fitness, and it seems that could be met be some extra recognition for the 30-year-old on the international front.

According to Belgian outlet Walfoot, Belgium manager Roberto Martinez is considering giving Kabasele his first international call-up since 2018 for during the March international break, when the centre back will be looking to add to his two international caps, the last one of which came back in November 2017.