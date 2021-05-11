Watford need to ensure they beat out Palace to capitalise on West Brom situation: Opinion

Sunday’s defeat at the hands of Arsenal confirmed West Bromwich Albion’s relegation back to the Championship after just one season – something which could have an impact far beyond just the Hawthorns.

As is always the case with relegated sides, other clubs will be eyeing the Albion squad for potential transfer targets and it appears Watford may have found one in striker Mbaye Diagne.

The 29-year-old joined on loan from Galatasaray in January, with an option to buy included in the deal but reportedly hinging on whether the Baggies avoided relegation.

According to Sky Sports, Diagne’s permanent move to West Brom is no longer on the cards following the confirmation of their relegation with Brighton, Crystal Palace and the Hornets among the sides looking to capitalise on that situation.

The report claims that all three clubs are tracking the situation, while Watford have put the Senegal international on their list of potential striker targets ahead of their return to the Premier League.

Football Insider are reporting that it could cost just £8 million to sign him permanently in the summer, which would looks a good bit of business in a summer

Given the uncertainly surrounding Troy Deeney’s future, adding a physical striker like Diagne should be at the top of Xisco Munoz’s list of priorities this summer.

In Ismaila Sarr and Joao Pedro, the Hornets have two young and exciting forwards but neither have the strength to be the focal point of the attack in the Premier League.

The 29-year-old, on the other hand, has proven he can hold his own against top-flight defences this season and though he was unable to fire West Brom to survival, there were certainly glimpses of how useful a player he could be in future.

He’d fired in 11 goals in 19 appearances through the first half of the 2020/21 Super Lig season and having now experienced the pace of the Premier League, could be ready to flourish in the division – particularly with players like Sarr in the side.

At £8 million, it looks like a very well priced solution to one of Watford’s key problems ahead of their return to the Premier League.

It’s an opportunity that they can’t really afford to miss out on.