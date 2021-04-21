Watford must stand firm amid recent transfer interest from Liverpool and Crystal Palace: Opinion

Watford supporters really are on cloud nine right now.

After what appeared like it was going to be an incredibly tough season the Hornets have really found their form at a crucial time as their 2021 results have seen them emerge from the chasing pack for promotion to a side who are so nearly over the line.

A 1-0 victory over league leaders Norwich City on Tuesday night ensured that Xisco Munoz’s side are now just one victory away from confirming promotion from the Championship.

While Watford may have been relegated last term we all know that the second tier of English football offers no guarantees to any club and so a return to the top flight has certainly been deserved by all at the club.

The next step for the Hornets is on preparing for next season.

Watford have some top quality players in their ranks who almost certainly would have been moving on this summer had the club missed out on promotion to the Premier League.

One player at the top of that list is Ismaila Sarr.

The winger enjoyed a decent breakthrough season at Vicarage Road last term, but has really kicked on this time around after scoring 12 goals and creating 10 more for the Hornets this term.

Watford did incredibly well to keep the 23-year-old at the club this season with heavy interest from Liverpool last summer being followed by interest from Crystal Palace during the January transfer window.

It was said that Sarr was valued at £35million last summer, however based on his performances this term there’s an argument to suggest that he could now cost even more given that Watford are all-but set to return to the top flight next term.

It seems inevitable that Watford will be fielding some calls for the talented winger this summer, but with promotion teed up it drastically changes the club’s position on this front.

The Hornets will no longer be under any sort of pressure to sell the player and they’ll be confident in their ability to turn away any interest in order to keep their player.

For Watford to avoid relegation next term they’ll need their best players firing on all cylinders and you can argue that Sarr is the most important of all.

To lose him would be a massive blow this summer, and the club know it.

What would happen if the club was relegated is widely up for debate with Sarr unlikely to drop into the Championship again, but for now the Hertfordshire club will be confident in their ability to keep their star man and build the team around as they look to consolidate their spot in the top flight once again.