With just one game remaining of the Championship campaign, Watford currently sit in the bottom half of the table.

A win against Stoke on the final day could take them back into the top half, just about, providing other results went their way, but the fact the club find themselves in this situation is a damning indictment of their season.

Watford's Joao Pedro to Brighton

One big consequence of facing another year in the Championship is the club losing their best players, and unfortunately, but inevitably, the process has already begun.

Indeed, Brazilian attacker Joao Pedro has reportedly already been sold to Premier League side Brighton and Hove Albion.

That is according to Fabrizio Romano, who reports that an agreement in principle is in place.

Romano also reports that the Brazilian has agreed personal terms, with a long-term contract agreed.

The Hornets are set to earn a fee in the region of £30 million.

What does the future hold for Ismaila Sarr at Watford?

With Joao Pedro's sale wrapped up before the season is even over, Watford would be wise to seek an equally quick resolution to the future of Ismaila Sarr.

Aside from Joao Pedro, the 25-year-old is Watford's biggest asset, and with only one year left on his contract, it seems inevitable that he will be cashed in on this summer.

Indeed, if that was not already the case, another season in the Championship surely confirmed it would be.

However, Watford should not let Sarr's future remain in doubt for too long, and linger on into pre-season.

Instead, by the time the club's new head coach arrives in the summer, providing that the Hornets look elsewhere after Chris Wilder's contract ends at the end of the campaign, Sarr should be ideally out of the door, with the incoming boss very clear on who he has at his disposal.

Last summer, Rob Edwards, for example, faced huge uncertainty over the future of Joao Pedro, Ismaila Sarr and Emmanuel Dennis when he arrived, with the very latter even featuring for the club before eventually being sold.

With a big re-shape of the squad to be done, the last thing Watford need is the sale of Sarr going right down to the transfer deadline, or anything close to it.

As such, just as they have done with Joao Pedro, the Hornets should seek a quick resolution to Ismaila Sarr's future at the club.