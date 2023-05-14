Watford are set to be busy this summer, as Valerien Ismael looks to build a side that can push for promotion next season.

After an underwhelming campaign that saw three managers take charge, it’s fair to say the fans aren’t exactly pleased with the state of the club right now. And, the appointment of Ismael, who has a mixed CV, isn’t the sort of arrival that will get supporters excited.

However, the Frenchman can be effective at this level, as he overachieved with Barnsley by taking them to the play-offs, whilst his time at West Brom looks better in hindsight, as he was sacked when they were in the top six.

So, he is a man who can get results, but he does operate in a specific style, meaning recruitment will be pivotal this summer.

Ryan Giles should be a target

And, one man who could thrive under Ismael is Wolves’ Ryan Giles.

With Watford likely to operate with a back three, Ismael needs good wing-backs to offer an attacking threat, and the 23-year-old fits the bill.

Whilst he plays in a back four on loan with Middlesbrough, Giles’ game is all about getting forward. He has recorded an outstanding 11 assists for the Teesside outfit, mainly due to his outstanding delivery.

Ismael is likely to use a big striker to lead the line, so he will want the wide men to get crosses in regularly, and Giles is arguably the best in the division at doing just that.

Of course, a deal isn’t going to be straightforward. Firstly, Wolves will want a decent fee for the academy graduate, but he should be available, as they have Hugo Bueno and Rayan Ait-Nouri at the club, and, even if the latter is sold, it’s unlikely Julen Lopetegui will go into the season with two young-left-backs.

Unfortunately for Giles, the emergence of Bueno, who is three years his junior, means he is going to struggle to break through.

Another potential issue is Boro. They could win promotion, and, if they do, you would imagine they will push to keep Giles at the Riverside Stadium.

But, if they remain in the Championship, Watford could muscle in.

Unlike most others in the league, the Hornets have parachute payments, whilst the £30m sale of Joao Pedro to Brighton means Watford are in a position to spend some decent sums this summer. That means Giles could be a possibility.

After rolling the dice with Ismael, it’s crucial that the board give him the backing he needs, and bringing in Giles from Wolves would be a real statement of intent as he is the perfect fit for the new boss.