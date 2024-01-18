Highlights Watford may become strong play-off contenders with a few tweaks to their squad and a top-class replacement for Rhys Healey.

Kieffer Moore could be the perfect replacement for Healey, providing much-needed goals and a link-up style of play.

Moore has the potential to reignite his career in the Championship and could benefit teams like Sunderland, Ipswich Town, or Cardiff City.

Watford have found themselves in a strong position at the midway point of the season, and a couple of tweaks to their squad may see them become strong play-off contenders, especially if they react well to the recent Rhys Healey news.

Since his appointment at the beginning of the season, Valerien Ismael has taken the Hornets to a new level this season, having had such a turbulent first season back in the Championship last season.

Ismael's side currently sit eighth in the Championship, just one point behind Coventry City, who occupy the final play-off spot.

Championship Table (As it stands January 15th) Team P GD Pts 1 Leicester City 27 34 65 2 Ipswich Town 27 16 58 3 Southampton 27 19 55 4 Leeds United 27 23 51 5 West Brom 27 15 45 6 Coventry City 27 12 40 7 Sunderland 27 7 40 8 Watford 27 7 39

Kieffer Moore could sort Watford's striker issues

Whilst they have generally been performing well on the pitch, they still have issues with their number nine position, which they haven't been able to sort for a number of years.

The Hornets have had some top forwards in recent years, like Joao Pedro and Ismaila Sarr, but they've not quite had a main goal-threat, despite having a number of different forwards over the years, such as Keinan Davis, Rey Manaj and Vakoun Issouf Bayo, who have not quite flourished.

Their current crop of strikers have once again underperformed this season and, despite having only signed for the club in the summer, one of them already looks set to leave the club.

According to reports from The Athletic, 29-year-old Rhys Healey looks set to make the move to Huddersfield Town in a £2 million deal, having only scored twice in 13 appearances for the Hornets.

This move could be the perfect catalyst for Watford to find a top-class replacement, and given that he's already been linked with a number of Championship clubs this transfer window, Watford should be taking a look at Bournemouth's Kieffer Moore as a replacement for Healey.

The majority of Watford's goals this season have either come from wide-areas or from midfield, so bringing in a clinical forward may take the pressure off those around him.

Whilst Mileta Rajovic has nine goals this season, he hasn't quite impacted games like fans would've hoped as he is more of an old school target man, but Moore can bring in a link-up style of play that would be of high interest to Ismael.

Moore reportedly has interest from Sunderland, Ipswich Town, Norwich City and Cardiff City, according to Darren Witcoop on X, so it would be a challenge to sign him, but he certainly fits the profile for Watford and could provide some much-needed goals for the Hornets.

Moore has 10 goals in 44 appearances for the Cherries, split across three seasons, but due to the immense form of Dominic Solanke, Moore hasn't had a look-in at Bournemouth, so a move away from the club makes sense for all parties.

Kieffer Moore could reignite his career in the Championship

The Welsh international has previously succeeded in the second division and could seriously reignite his career back in the Championship.

Like Watford, Sunderland are in pretty desperate need of a striker, and signing Moore could propel either club to the next level in their bid for promotion to the Premier League.

Ipswich Town have had to suffer without their first-choice striker George Hirst, who is suffering from an injury, so Moore could make that move if he wanted to try to take that vacant position while it's available.

Alternatively, Moore could opt for a reunion with Cardiff City, where he was once a top striker at the club just a few years ago.

During the 2020/21 season, Moore scored 20 goals in 42 appearances for the Bluebirds, so a move back to Wales would be a smooth one for the striker.

Wherever he ends up, though, he could thrive again in the Championship.