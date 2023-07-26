There are now just days to go until the 2022/23 Championship campaign kicks off for Watford.

Despite initially being drawn to face them at Loftus Road, the Hornets will host QPR at Vicarage Road on the opening weekend due to pitch issues for the R's.

Interestingly, the last time these two sides met, it was Chris Wilder taking charge of his first league game as Hornets boss. This time around, it is the turn of Valerien Ismael.

Of course, a big part of whether or not Ismael is ultimately successful could come down to whether or not he is backed in key positions in the transfer market.

For example, one area that remains a concern heading into the season, for me, would be the striking options currently available to the Watford boss.

Who are Watford's current centre-forward options?

There has been a signing in this position this summer, in Rhys Healey, but arguably, he is not enough.

Whilst the 28-year-old appears to be a decent option, given he is coming off the back of a long ACL injury that saw him play just five games last season, his signing could be deemed a risk.

The worry is when you look at who is behind him in the pecking order.

Vakoun Bayo would be next in line as a natural centre-forward, which is concerning given that in January, the Hornets felt bringing in Britt Assombalonga and having him a part of the squad was more beneficial than Bayo, who they opted to loan out.

Then we have young Colombian Jorge Cabezas Hurtado, who is set to head to Vicarage Road this summer. Signed for his potential, but a big unknown really, and it is not clear whether he will be at the club come the end of the summer.

It seems clear that the Hornets need at least one addition at CF, possibly even two, before the transfer deadline slams shut.

Watford should enquire over Kieffer Moore

One player that would surely fit in perfectly at Watford under Valerien Ismael is AFC Bournemouth striker Kieffer Moore.

A big physical presence that works hard and scores goals, in recent days, the Welsh international has been linked with a temporary move to Cardiff City - one of his former clubs.

Now, given the way he fell down the pecking order at Bournemouth last season, a loan deal away from the club this summer would make sense.

So, if Moore is indeed available to sign for the season, it is the opinion of this article that Watford must do everything in their power to get him.

Of course, given that Moore turns 31 in August, he is by no means a long-term option in the striking position.

However, for a season on loan in the Championship, he could do some serious damage for the Hornets.

Whether or not Moore does indeed head out on loan ultimately remains to be seen.

However, it would be a shame to see him head to Cardiff City, when he seems like exactly the sort of striker that could thrive so much under Valerien Ismael at Watford.