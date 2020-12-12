Watford midfielder targeted by La Liga club with January window looming

Watford midfielder Etienne Capoue is a January transfer target for Valencia, a report from Spanish outlet Super Deporte has claimed.

Capoue was apparently a target for the La Liga club – who are managed by former Watford boss Javi Gracia – during the summer transfer window, although no deal ultimately materialised.

According to the latest reports however, Valencia still remain keen to bring Capoue to the Mestalla, and it looks as though they could once again attempt to do that when the market reopens next month.

It is thought that the sale of Geoffrey Kongdobia to Atletico Madrid has given Valencia the scope to make some signings at the turn of the year.

A central defender is said to be the club’s priority, but Gracia also wants to add to his side’s holding midfield options, with Capoue seemingly his preferred option to do that with.

Having joined Watford from Tottenham in the summer of 2015, Capoue has made 177 appearances in all competitions for the Hornets, scoring 14 goals.

As things stand, there are still 18 months remaining on Capoue’s contract with Watford, securing his future at the club until the end of the 2021/22 season.

The Verdict

This is an interesting one.

Given the ability and experience he possesses, you might have thought Watford would be keen to retain the services of Capoue beyond January.

However, the Frenchman has been rather in and out of the side so far this season, meaning you wonder whether they could be willing to let him go for the right price.

Indeed, Capoue himself could be open to a return to top-flight football, and the chance to do that with one of his former managers in Gracia could be particularly tempting for the midfielder.