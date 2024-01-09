Highlights Watford midfielder Imran Louza is attracting interest from two French clubs for a loan deal in the second half of the season.

Louza's lack of playing time has led to his exclusion from the squad, despite his previous success in Ligue 1.

Lorient is becoming a strong candidate due to its location, which would allow Louza to settle in quicker and potentially improve his performance.

Watford midfielder Imran Louza has no shortage of any suitors in France - with two clubs in the top-flight aiming to tussle for his services on loan ahead of February's transfer deadline.

Louza joined Watford just over two years ago, but hasn't quite hit his groove in Hertfordshire, which has led to him being ousted from the squad in recent weeks. His talents are clear to see; evidenced by his 7 goals from midfielder in Ligue 1 back in the 2020-21 season, it's obvious as to why French clubs would want to sign him once more. And now it's being reported that there is a tug-of-war to land him for the second half of the season.

Imran Louza transfer latest

According to Footmercato, Lorient have joined FC Metz in the race for Louza’s signature on a half-season loan deal.

The Morocco international is already ‘attracted’ by the idea of joining the Brittany club on loan despite them sitting three places below Metz in the table, though with Lorient being closer to Nantes where he grew up, it’s a more interesting proposition.

All that remains, according to the report, is for an agreement to be found between the two parties - though Lorient are becoming a credible candidate for his signature due to location which would make Louza settle in quicker.

Last week, reports surfaced that Louza had been linked with Metz amid his lack of playing time for the Hornets. The Watford midfielder was a highly-heralded signing upon his move to Vicarage Road after featuring aplenty for Nantes, but after suffering relegation from the Premier League in his first season at the club the midfielder hasn't quite hit the standards he was used to in the French top-flight, and that has been exponentially clear this season.

Featuring in each of Watford’s 12 league games to start the season, Louza has only played three times since mid-October, with Watford failing to win every time he has been on the pitch in his hat-trick of outings.

And with the midfielder assumedly falling out of Valerien Ismael’s plans, it makes total sense to send him on loan with his value potentially rising instead of dipping dramatically, alongside his salary being taken off the wage bill.

Speaking just before the turn of the new year, Ismael offered Louza an ultimatum - adding that everyone at Watford would have a place in his squad if they wanted to be a part of their promotion push, or leave if they wish to.

The Frenchman said of his fellow compatriot: “Everyone has a place if they want to be part of the process. It’s clear that now the January window is arriving and for sure we will have some discussion with some player that wants to play.

Imran Louza's Watford career to date Appearances 2021-22 22 2022-23 21 2023-24 (as of January 9th) 17

“It’s a normal process and after it’s all about our decision. He is a part of our squad and (against Stoke) we pick him. He trained well (after) he had some issue with his ankle. But now (he’s) got everything in the right direction, so let’s see.”

Verdict on Imran Louza's exit

Whilst Louza is a supremely talented player and with Watford having spent a decent-sized fee on him to take him to the Premier League two seasons ago, you can't help but shake the feeling that the transfer hasn't worked out and, in all probability, won't work out.

A loan deal - at least for the second half of the season - is the ideal opportunity for the Hornets to somewhat hold his value without it dropping from not playing. Of course, his wages would likely be paid for in some capacity, and even in terms of securing a permanent move away from the club it could be the best solution. It's a smart move from the club.