Watford midfielder attracting interest from European giant ahead of 2020/21 season

Watford midfielder Roberto Pereyra has reportedly been offered to Italian giants AS Roma according to Il Messaggero.

It is claimed that a fee in the region of £12million could be enough to strike an agreement with the Hornets over a deal for Pereyra.

Watford will be preparing for life back in the Championship, after they were relegated from the Premier League last season after a disappointing league campaign in the top-flight.

Pereyra made 32 appearances in all competitions during that season, and chipped in with five goals and one assist for the Hornets.

He has been with the club since 2016, after arriving from Italian giants Juventus, and has gone on to make 115 appearances for the club in total.

It is believed that Roma are keen on signing Pereyra, but are reportedly holding out over any potential deal towards the end of the summer transfer window, as they believe the midfielder’s price will drop as Watford look to move him on before the transfer window closes.

Watford host Middlesbrough in the opening match of the 2020/21 season in the Championship, although it remains to be seen as to whether Pereyra will be involved in the matchday squad for the clash at Vicarage Road.

The Verdict:

You can understand their thinking behind this.

Watford are likely to trim the wage bill in the near future, as they look to prepare for life back in the Championship this season.

Pereyra is likely to be one of the higher earners at Vicarage Road, and he could be a useful signing for AS Roma in Serie A, even if that fee is for £12million.

I think it’s only a matter of time before he’s to leave the club on a permanent basis.